DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.6%
FV stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $63.09.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
