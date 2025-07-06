DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,718,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $328.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

