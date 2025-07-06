DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,820 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

