DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Barrick Mining by 55.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Barrick Mining Dividend Announcement

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on B. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on B

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.