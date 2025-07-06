DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

