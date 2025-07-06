DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.