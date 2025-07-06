DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $200.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $177.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $201.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

