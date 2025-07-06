DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

