DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 79.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.8%

SIRI stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

