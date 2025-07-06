DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.