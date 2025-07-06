DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.56. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.