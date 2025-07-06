DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. The firm had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

In related news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

