DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $142.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,296. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

