DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,896 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after buying an additional 686,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,367,000 after buying an additional 357,894 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after buying an additional 212,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,730,000 after buying an additional 636,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

