DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 5,796 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

