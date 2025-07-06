DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 7,421 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
