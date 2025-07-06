DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 7,421 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.