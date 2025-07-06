DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $99.71.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1422 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

