DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $560.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.77, a PEG ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,621 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.