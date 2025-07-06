DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Westrock Coffee worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Westrock Coffee Company has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.85 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WEST. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westrock Coffee has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 371,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,550.80. This represents a 7.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $782,400. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westrock Coffee

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

