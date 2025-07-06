DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

