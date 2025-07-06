DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,122,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 196,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 995.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 1,434,708 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,262,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

