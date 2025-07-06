DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,384,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,595,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.51 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

