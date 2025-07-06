DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 13,213 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,398,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

