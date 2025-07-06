DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 15 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,855.53 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,484.29 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,878.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,874.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

