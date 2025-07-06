DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 234 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 307.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $53.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.