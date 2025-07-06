DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 265,260 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265,260 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

