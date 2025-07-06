DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 316 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $132.18 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

