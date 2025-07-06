DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,371 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of KBWP opened at $120.76 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $127.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

