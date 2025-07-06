DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 578,466 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578,466 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.