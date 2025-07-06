DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 902 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $72.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

