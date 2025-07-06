DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $124.80 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

