Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,884 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the first quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

