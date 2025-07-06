Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,073,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 654.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 116,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 101,335 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWLD opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $434.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

