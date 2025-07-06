Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.