Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.93 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

