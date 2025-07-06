Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,352,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,448,000 after purchasing an additional 470,484 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Devon Energy stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

