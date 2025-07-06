Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,423,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,028,000 after purchasing an additional 154,726 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,506,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,614,000 after purchasing an additional 137,438 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

DFUS opened at $67.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

