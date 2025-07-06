Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.