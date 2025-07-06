DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.32.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $238.76 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.08 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,781 shares of company stock valued at $94,277,848. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

