Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 707.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 1,332.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

