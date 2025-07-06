Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Doximity were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $6,019,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Doximity by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,100,770 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

