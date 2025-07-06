e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $9,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $21,650,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 418,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 312,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

ELF opened at $130.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,594.31. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $282,852.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,944,379.46. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

