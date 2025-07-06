Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.