Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 16,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 41,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

