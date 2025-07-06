Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastly were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $91,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 451.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $88,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 635,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,742.73. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $90,212.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,904,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,692,549.72. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

