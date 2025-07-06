Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,399,000 after acquiring an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,973,000 after acquiring an additional 816,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

