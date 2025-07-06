FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Should You Buy?

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

FIH Mobile Trading Up 12.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

