Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 6,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

FINGF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.2161 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

