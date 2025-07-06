Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 222,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $53.01 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

