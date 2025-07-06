Fortress Financial Group LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortress Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortress Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.62 to $188.32 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

